Dether Market Cap Tops $941,662.05 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One Dether coin can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Dether has a market capitalization of $941,662.05 and approximately $35.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dether has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00052967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00020236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.95 or 0.00590038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00038212 BTC.

Dether Coin Profile

DTH is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dether is dether.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Dether

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

