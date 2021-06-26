Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Engie (EPA:ENGI) a €13.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ENGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DZ Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €15.00 ($17.65).

EPA:ENGI opened at €11.63 ($13.68) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €12.36. Engie has a 52-week low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 52-week high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

