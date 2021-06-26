Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $95.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.47.

CVS stock opened at $84.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $110.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.47.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,713 shares of company stock valued at $32,831,195 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,845,058,000 after acquiring an additional 590,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,535,702,000 after acquiring an additional 441,924 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,090,100,000 after purchasing an additional 77,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CVS Health by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

