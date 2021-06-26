Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for National Grid (NYSE:NGG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $64.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.33. National Grid has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.2812 per share. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 8%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in National Grid by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 18.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

