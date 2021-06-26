DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Price Reaches $129.46 on Top Exchanges

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 26th. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $970,943.34 and approximately $3,903.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for approximately $129.46 or 0.00420174 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00044990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00166718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00093456 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,149.80 or 1.01100141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002945 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

