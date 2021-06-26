Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO stock opened at $193.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.54. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $197.67.

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.