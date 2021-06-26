Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $42.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $38.49 and last traded at $38.31, with a volume of 1268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.04.

DRNA has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

In related news, insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $114,585.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,585.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,132 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,267 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 332,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

