Digital Insurance Token Market Capitalization Reaches $546,124.21 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 26th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $546,124.21 and approximately $2.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.09 or 0.00627755 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

