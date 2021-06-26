Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Down to $69.34

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $69.34, but opened at $65.83. Discovery shares last traded at $65.83, with a volume of 55 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.31.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Discovery makes up approximately 3.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

