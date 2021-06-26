DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Stake Lessened by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,083,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,950 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $147,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in DISH Network by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network by 541.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in DISH Network by 30.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DISH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist increased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

DISH Network stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.07. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

