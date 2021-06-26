Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $102.39

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 102.39 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 103.20 ($1.35), with a volume of 1319499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.20 ($1.35).

The stock has a market cap of £878.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Diversified Energy’s payout ratio is presently -5.68%.

In other Diversified Energy news, insider Martin Keith Thomas purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £16,800 ($21,949.31). Also, insider Jr. Turner purchased 124,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £141,930 ($185,432.45).

About Diversified Energy (LON:DEC)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

