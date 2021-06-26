Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dnb Asa from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dnb Asa to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Dnb Asa stock opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. Dnb Asa has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

