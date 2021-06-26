Dock (DOCK) Price Tops $0.0623

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 26th. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0623 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a total market cap of $43.02 million and approximately $8.49 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dock has traded 33.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00091840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00052577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00020108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.11 or 0.00598354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

About Dock

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,618,470 coins and its circulating supply is 690,394,312 coins. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official website is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

