Dogecoin (DOGE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.82 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion and $3.82 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000767 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.40 or 0.00392305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00011144 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000384 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,186,397,807 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

