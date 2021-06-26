Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Insider Sells $772,356.60 in Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $98.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.18. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

