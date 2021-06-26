Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,894,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on D. Mizuho increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $75.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.