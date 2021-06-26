Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Donaldson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Donaldson by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $63.24 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.21.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

