DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Trading Down 4.3%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) was down 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.54. Approximately 81,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,273,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOYU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DouYu International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.19 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.32.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng bought a new stake in DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in DouYu International during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

