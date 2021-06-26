DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $240.84 Million

Equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will announce sales of $240.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $252.00 million and the lowest is $226.29 million. DraftKings reported sales of $70.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 239.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Macquarie lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $3,096,906.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,759,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,442,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $33,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,728,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,410,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,034,215 shares of company stock worth $100,950,834. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth $95,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in DraftKings by 137.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DKNG opened at $51.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.95. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

