DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider R Stanton Dodge Sells 50,588 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $2,555,199.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,189.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

R Stanton Dodge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,491,459.00.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $51.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.01. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

