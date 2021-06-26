Duality Advisers LP Buys 3,115 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,089,704,000 after purchasing an additional 973,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,634,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,587,000 after purchasing an additional 703,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,679,005,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $134.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $330.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $115.04 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

