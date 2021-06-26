Duality Advisers LP Reduces Stock Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 36.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,403 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,225,000 after acquiring an additional 125,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,094,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,010,000 after acquiring an additional 457,603 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,033,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,733,000 after acquiring an additional 70,408 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 878,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,991,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

BLUE stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $68.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.85. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.75.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. Analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.04 EPS for the current year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

