Duality Advisers LP Takes $1.48 Million Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 730.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP opened at $119.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.78. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

BXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,500 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

