Duality Advisers LP Takes $1.65 Million Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 24,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLMR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,214,000 after purchasing an additional 584,039 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 155.8% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 926,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 564,176 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 683.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,158,000 after purchasing an additional 472,842 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 736.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 500,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,557,000 after purchasing an additional 440,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Palomar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $43,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $506,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,700 shares of company stock worth $2,368,127. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLMR. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $78.43 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $121.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 186.74 and a beta of -0.28.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $49.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

