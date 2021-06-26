DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Hits Market Cap of $10.37 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $10.37 million and approximately $392,440.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for approximately $9.98 or 0.00030140 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00044450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00165813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00092057 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,028.02 or 0.99741690 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002932 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,479,563 coins and its circulating supply is 1,039,010 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

