Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.93

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.93 and last traded at $54.28, with a volume of 4715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.10.

EGLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $665.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.24.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 75,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $2,645,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,947 shares of company stock worth $5,600,418. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

See Also: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.