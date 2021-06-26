Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.93

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.93 and last traded at $54.28, with a volume of 4715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.10.
EGLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.
The stock has a market cap of $665.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.24.
In related news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 75,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $2,645,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,947 shares of company stock worth $5,600,418. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.
