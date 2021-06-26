Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to post $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.06. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.67 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 23,909 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 83.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 108,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 49,174 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGRX stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.12. 671,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,277. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $578.41 million, a P/E ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

