Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given New $142.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EMN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Eastman Chemical from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.54.

Shares of EMN opened at $116.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $130.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.06.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $8,029,341.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,919.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

