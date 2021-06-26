Edge Capital Group LLC Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $714,522,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 9,183.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after buying an additional 13,144,071 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,781,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in General Electric by 359.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,617,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,270,000 after buying an additional 5,958,795 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

General Electric stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 34,115,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,792,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.50, a PEG ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

