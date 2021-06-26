Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,005,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 206,543 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $335,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

Shares of EW opened at $103.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.73 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $5,789,047.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,160,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $782,295.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,956,008.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,382 shares of company stock valued at $21,837,281. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

