Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Hits New 12-Month High at $105.60

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $105.60 and last traded at $105.17, with a volume of 5336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.76.

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

The stock has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $1,089,253.20. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $319,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,382 shares of company stock valued at $21,837,281. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% during the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $1,548,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,916,000 after purchasing an additional 124,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

