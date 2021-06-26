Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) versus Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Head to Head Analysis

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.0% of Elevate Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Elevate Credit shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Upstart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Elevate Credit and Upstart’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevate Credit $465.35 million 0.30 $20.59 million $1.31 2.95 Upstart $233.42 million 40.26 $5.98 million N/A N/A

Elevate Credit has higher revenue and earnings than Upstart.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Elevate Credit and Upstart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevate Credit 0 1 1 0 2.50 Upstart 0 4 4 0 2.50

Elevate Credit presently has a consensus target price of $5.60, indicating a potential upside of 45.08%. Upstart has a consensus target price of $103.50, indicating a potential downside of 15.30%. Given Elevate Credit’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Elevate Credit is more favorable than Upstart.

Profitability

This table compares Elevate Credit and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevate Credit 9.73% 34.11% 8.85% Upstart N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Elevate Credit beats Upstart on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc. provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

