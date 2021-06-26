Elysian Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Elysian has traded down 17% against the dollar. Elysian has a total market cap of $166,738.87 and $571,473.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Elysian

Elysian (ELY) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

