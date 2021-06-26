Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Cut to C$45.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EMP.A. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.44.

Empire stock opened at C$38.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59. Empire has a one year low of C$32.08 and a one year high of C$42.93.

In related news, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total value of C$648,613.54. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.20, for a total transaction of C$143,674.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$58,531.20.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

