Empower (NYSE:EMPW) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Empower (NYSE:EMPW) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EMPW. Benchmark assumed coverage on Empower in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Empower in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

EMPW opened at $10.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04. Empower has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMPW. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empower in the 4th quarter worth $4,020,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Empower in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Empower in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empower in the 4th quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Empower by 803.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empower Company Profile

Empower Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

