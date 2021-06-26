Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,231,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 214,333 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $190,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 16.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $40.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,935,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,501. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.01.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.6778 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

