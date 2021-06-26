Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €9.89 ($11.63).

Several research firms have recently commented on ENEL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays set a €10.10 ($11.88) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Enel has a 1-year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 1-year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

