Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.42.

ET opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.51. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

