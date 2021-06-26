Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CFO Sells $3,108,286.12 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total transaction of $3,108,286.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,552,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eric Branderiz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $175.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.98. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $44.14 and a one year high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 282.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,382,000 after buying an additional 756,853 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,649,000 after buying an additional 83,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,691,000 after acquiring an additional 49,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $162,087,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,271,000 after acquiring an additional 76,189 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

