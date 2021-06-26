Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target Raised to C$3.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ensign Energy Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.69.

Shares of ESVIF opened at $2.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.04.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

