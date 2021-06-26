Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 15,141 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $18.36 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The company has a market cap of $885.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,645.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Podlesak acquired 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,963. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNDX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

