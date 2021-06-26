Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 19,500 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 222,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.52. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.94 million, a PE ratio of -136.55 and a beta of -0.26.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

