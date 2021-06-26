Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 2,300 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 287.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BeiGene by 9.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BeiGene by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in BeiGene by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BGNE opened at $363.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.62. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $181.17 and a 12 month high of $388.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 0.87.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. The company had revenue of $605.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CLSA cut BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BeiGene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.33.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total value of $1,019,761.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,747,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,825,044.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 540 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.64, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 292,772 shares in the company, valued at $106,170,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,776 shares of company stock worth $8,438,402. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

