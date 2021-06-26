Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 6,039 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TR opened at $34.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.56. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $58.98. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49 and a beta of -0.12.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

