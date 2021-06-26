Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $427.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.19 and a fifty-two week high of $457.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.53.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

