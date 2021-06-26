Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 1,000 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Palomar were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Palomar by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Palomar by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,165,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,199,000 after buying an additional 141,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter worth $18,343,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Britt Morries sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $196,509.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $506,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,127 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLMR shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $121.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.56. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.74 and a beta of -0.28.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $49.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

