Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 57.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,152 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Get frontdoor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.38. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.52. frontdoor, inc. has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.