Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) PT Raised to $30.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $24.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.85. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,372 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,695 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,261,000 after purchasing an additional 715,568 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after purchasing an additional 653,492 shares during the period. 28.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.