Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of EVC stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53. Entravision Communications has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $6.41.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.30 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 14.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Entravision Communications will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

In other news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Entravision Communications by 5.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Entravision Communications by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Entravision Communications by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Entravision Communications by 267.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Entravision Communications by 37.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the period. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

