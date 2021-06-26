Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $890.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target increased by Cowen from $790.00 to $890.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EQIX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $864.48.

Get Equinix alerts:

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $783.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $749.81. Equinix has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The stock has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 34.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 23.9% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Equinix by 2.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 10.2% during the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth $182,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.